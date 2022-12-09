Roast Beef
Serves: 6 | Yield: 1 Roast
Ingredients
- 3 ½ - 4 lbs beef inside round roast
- 4 tsp kosher salt
- 2 tsp ground black pepper
Directions
- First Day: Spread salt evenly on beef roast. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 18-24 hours.
- Second Day (start this 2 ½ hours before you serve): Preheat oven to 225°F. Prepare shallow roasting pan with rack.
- Unwrap roast, pat dry with paper towels. Rub vegetable oil over surface. Coat with 2 tsp ground pepper. Brown roast in a medium-hot skillet until dark brown, about 3 minutes per side.
- Place on roasting rack. Roast uncovered for about 1hr 15 mins to internal temperature of 115°F. DO NOT OPEN OVEN DOOR. Turn oven off and leave roast in place for 30-50 mins, until meat reaches 125°F internal temperature.
- Remove from oven, place on board. Cover with foil, and allow to rest for 15 mins before slicing. Enjoy!