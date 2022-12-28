iHeartRadio
Rosemary Lemon Salmon

Ingredients

  • 1 lemon, thinly sliced
  • 4 sprigs fresh rosemary
  • 2 salmon fillets, bones and skin removed
  • 1 tbsp olive oil, or as needed
  • Coarse salt to taste

 

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Arrange half the lemon slices in a single layer in a baking dish. Layer with 2 sprigs rosemary, and top with salmon fillets. Sprinkle salmon with salt, layer with remaining lemon slices.
  2. Drizzle with olive oil. Bake 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until fish is easily flaked with a fork.

 

 

