Rosemary Lemon Salmon
Ingredients
- 1 lemon, thinly sliced
- 4 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 2 salmon fillets, bones and skin removed
- 1 tbsp olive oil, or as needed
- Coarse salt to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Arrange half the lemon slices in a single layer in a baking dish. Layer with 2 sprigs rosemary, and top with salmon fillets. Sprinkle salmon with salt, layer with remaining lemon slices.
- Drizzle with olive oil. Bake 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until fish is easily flaked with a fork.