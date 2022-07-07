Salmon Lox Benedict
Ingredients
- 4 poached eggs
- 2 English muffins, split in half
- 4 sockeye salmon lox
- 2 tbsp butter
- ½ cup hollandaise sauce
- Parsley, finely chopped for garnish
Directions
- Poach 4 eggs to desired doneness. Toast your English muffins.
- Butter the 4 toasted halves and set them onto serving plates.
- Place 1 oz of sockeye salmon lox onto each muffin. Place a poached egg on top of each slice of salmon. Pour 2 tbsp of hollandaise onto each egg. Garnish each egg with parsley.