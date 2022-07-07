iHeartRadio
Salmon Lox Benedict

Ingredients

  • 4 poached eggs
  • 2 English muffins, split in half
  • 4 sockeye salmon lox
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • ½ cup hollandaise sauce
  • Parsley, finely chopped for garnish

 

Directions

  1. Poach 4 eggs to desired doneness. Toast your English muffins.
  2. Butter the 4 toasted halves and set them onto serving plates.
  3. Place 1 oz of sockeye salmon lox onto each muffin. Place a poached egg on top of each slice of salmon. Pour 2 tbsp of hollandaise onto each egg. Garnish each egg with parsley.

 

