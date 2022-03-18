iHeartRadio
Salmon Teriyaki

Ingredients

4 salmon filets, skinless

1 clove garlic

½ tsp ginger

½ cup Kikkoman Teriyaki sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

2 tsp cornstarch

1 green onion, chopped

Sesame seeds for garnish

 

Directions

  1. Mix garlic, ginger, teriyaki sauce and sesame oil to a medium bowl. Put half of the marinade in a small saucepan and set aside. Place salmon filets and the remaining marinade in a freezer bag and marinade for 30 minutes.
  2. Heat sesame oil in a skillet and add the salmon filets making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Cook 3-4 minutes on each side until desired doneness. Set aside and keep warm.
  3. Heat the reserved marinade in the saucepan and bring to a simmer. Combine cornstarch and 1 tbsp water in a small bowl. Slowly whisk the cornstarch mixture into the pan until it thickens.
  4. Serve fish immediately with the teriyaki sauce drizzled on top. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.

 

 

