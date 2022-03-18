Salmon Teriyaki
Ingredients
4 salmon filets, skinless
1 clove garlic
½ tsp ginger
½ cup Kikkoman Teriyaki sauce
1 tsp sesame oil
2 tsp cornstarch
1 green onion, chopped
Sesame seeds for garnish
Directions
- Mix garlic, ginger, teriyaki sauce and sesame oil to a medium bowl. Put half of the marinade in a small saucepan and set aside. Place salmon filets and the remaining marinade in a freezer bag and marinade for 30 minutes.
- Heat sesame oil in a skillet and add the salmon filets making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Cook 3-4 minutes on each side until desired doneness. Set aside and keep warm.
- Heat the reserved marinade in the saucepan and bring to a simmer. Combine cornstarch and 1 tbsp water in a small bowl. Slowly whisk the cornstarch mixture into the pan until it thickens.
- Serve fish immediately with the teriyaki sauce drizzled on top. Garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.