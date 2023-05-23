Saucy BBQ Pork Back Ribs
Ingredients
- ¾ cup barbecue sauce
- 2 tsp hot pepper sauce
- 2 tbsp orange marmalade
- 4 lb pork back ribs
Directions
- Heat grill to medium-high heat.
- Mix barbecue sauce, marmalade and pepper sauce until blended.
- Place half the ribs in single layer in centre of large sheet of heavy-duty foil. Bring up long sides of foil. Double fold both short ends of foil to seal, leaving top open. Add ¼ cup water (or 1 ice cube) to foil packet through opening at top. Double fold top to seal packet, leaving room for heat circulation inside. Repeat with remaining ribs.
- Grill 45 mins to 1 hour or until ribs are done. Remove ribs from foil packets; return ribs to grill. Brush ribs with barbecue sauce mixture. Grill 15 mins, turning and brushing occasionally with remaining sauce.