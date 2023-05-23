iHeartRadio
Saucy BBQ Pork Back Ribs

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup barbecue sauce
  • 2 tsp hot pepper sauce
  • 2 tbsp orange marmalade
  • 4 lb pork back ribs

 

Directions

  1. Heat grill to medium-high heat.
  2. Mix barbecue sauce, marmalade and pepper sauce until blended.
  3. Place half the ribs in single layer in centre of large sheet of heavy-duty foil. Bring up long sides of foil. Double fold both short ends of foil to seal, leaving top open. Add ¼ cup water (or 1 ice cube) to foil packet through opening at top. Double fold top to seal packet, leaving room for heat circulation inside. Repeat with remaining ribs.
  4. Grill 45 mins to 1 hour or until ribs are done. Remove ribs from foil packets; return ribs to grill. Brush ribs with barbecue sauce mixture. Grill 15 mins, turning and brushing occasionally with remaining sauce.

 

 

