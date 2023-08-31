iHeartRadio
Sauerkraut & Sausage

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 jar sauerkraut
  • 1 lb red potatoes, parboiled
  • 1 ½ lb sausage
  • 3 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • ½ cup water
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Sides

  • Crunchy gherkins
  • Mustard

 

Directions

  1. Saute butter and onions in a large skillet until the onions are soft. Stir sauerkraut & potatoes into the skillet for approximately 3 mins.
  2. Place sausage, wine vinegar, salt & pepper into the skillet. Cook sausage covered over low heat, stirring occasionally until cooked through. Pour the water into the pan, cover & cook another 10 mins before serving.
  3. Serve with gherkins, mustard and other tasty German foods.

 

 

