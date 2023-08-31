Sauerkraut & Sausage
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 jar sauerkraut
- 1 lb red potatoes, parboiled
- 1 ½ lb sausage
- 3 tbsp red wine vinegar
- ½ cup water
- Salt & pepper to taste
Sides
- Crunchy gherkins
- Mustard
Directions
- Saute butter and onions in a large skillet until the onions are soft. Stir sauerkraut & potatoes into the skillet for approximately 3 mins.
- Place sausage, wine vinegar, salt & pepper into the skillet. Cook sausage covered over low heat, stirring occasionally until cooked through. Pour the water into the pan, cover & cook another 10 mins before serving.
- Serve with gherkins, mustard and other tasty German foods.