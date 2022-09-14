iHeartRadio
Sauerkraut & Sausages

Sauerkraut and Sausages

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp butter
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 jar sauerkraut
  • 1 lb yellow potatoes, parboiled
  • 1 ½ lb sausage
  • 3 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • ½ cup water
  • 1.5 L crunchy gherkins
  • 1-2 jars mustard
  • Salt & pepper to taste

 

Directions

  1. Saute butter and onions in a large skillet until the onions are soft.
  2. Stir sauerkraut & potatoes into the skillet for approximately 3 mins.
  3. Place sausage, wine vinegar, salt & pepper into the skillet. Cook sausage covered over low heat, stirring occasionally until cooked through.
  4. Pour the water into the pan, cover & cook another 10 mins before serving.
  5. Serve with gherkins, mustard & other German products of your choice.

 

 

German Potato Salad

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs red, yellow or Yukon gold potatoes (each about the same size for even cooking)
  • 6 slices bacon, chopped
  • 2 cups chopped red onion
  • 2 tsp minced garlic
  • ½ cup chicken broth
  • ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tbsp Kuhne Deli Style Mustard
  • 2 tsp granulated sugar
  • ½ cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

 

Directions

  1. Place potatoes on a steamer basket and set in a pot with about 1-1/2 inches of water. Bring water to a simmer over medium-high heat.
  2. Cover with a lid and let steam until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes (test for doneness by piercing potatoes through center with a knife). Set aside to cool until warm enough to cut into chunks.
  3. While potatoes are steaming, cook bacon in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat until crisp. Remove bacon, set aside and leave drippings in skillet.
  4. Add onions to skillet with drippings and cook 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds longer.
  5. To make dressing, pour chicken broth, vinegar, Dijon mustard and sugar. Bring liquid to a simmer and let reduce by about half, for a minute or two.
  6. Toss in chopped potatoes, cooked bacon and olive oil. Season mixture with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat, toss in parsley. Serve warm.  

 

 

