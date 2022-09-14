Sauerkraut & Sausages
Sauerkraut and Sausages
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 jar sauerkraut
- 1 lb yellow potatoes, parboiled
- 1 ½ lb sausage
- 3 tbsp red wine vinegar
- ½ cup water
- 1.5 L crunchy gherkins
- 1-2 jars mustard
- Salt & pepper to taste
Directions
- Saute butter and onions in a large skillet until the onions are soft.
- Stir sauerkraut & potatoes into the skillet for approximately 3 mins.
- Place sausage, wine vinegar, salt & pepper into the skillet. Cook sausage covered over low heat, stirring occasionally until cooked through.
- Pour the water into the pan, cover & cook another 10 mins before serving.
- Serve with gherkins, mustard & other German products of your choice.
German Potato Salad
Ingredients
- 2 lbs red, yellow or Yukon gold potatoes (each about the same size for even cooking)
- 6 slices bacon, chopped
- 2 cups chopped red onion
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- ½ cup chicken broth
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tbsp Kuhne Deli Style Mustard
- 2 tsp granulated sugar
- ½ cup chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Place potatoes on a steamer basket and set in a pot with about 1-1/2 inches of water. Bring water to a simmer over medium-high heat.
- Cover with a lid and let steam until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes (test for doneness by piercing potatoes through center with a knife). Set aside to cool until warm enough to cut into chunks.
- While potatoes are steaming, cook bacon in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat until crisp. Remove bacon, set aside and leave drippings in skillet.
- Add onions to skillet with drippings and cook 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds longer.
- To make dressing, pour chicken broth, vinegar, Dijon mustard and sugar. Bring liquid to a simmer and let reduce by about half, for a minute or two.
- Toss in chopped potatoes, cooked bacon and olive oil. Season mixture with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat, toss in parsley. Serve warm.