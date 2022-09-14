iHeartRadio
Ingredients

  • 4 pork cutlets
  • 1 cup flour
  • 2 eggs, well beaten
  • 1 cup unseasoned bread crumbs
  • 3 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 3 tbsp butter
  • Salt & pepper to taste

 

Directions

  1. Place each cutlet on a cutting board. Pound cutlets flat with a meat mallet until about ¼ inch. Season with salt & pepper to taste.
  2. Place three shallow bowls on the counter. In the first, put flour with salt & pepper to taste. In the second, put 2 eggs, beaten well. In the third, place bread crumbs.
  3. Coat schnitzel first in flour, then egg and then bread crumbs.
  4. Heat oil & butter in a skillet on medium heat. Fry cutlets until golden brown, about 3 mins per side.
  5. Serve with your favourite red cabbage, spätzle and pickles.

 

