Schnitzel
German Schnitzel
Ingredients
- 4 pork cutlets
- 1 cup flour
- 2 eggs, well beaten
- 1 cup unseasoned bread crumbs
- 3 tbsp vegetable oil
- 3 tbsp butter
- Salt & pepper to taste
Directions
- Place each cutlet on a cutting board. Pound cutlets flat with a meat mallet until about ¼ inch. Season with salt & pepper to taste.
- Place three shallow bowls on the counter. In the first, put flour with salt & pepper to taste. In the second, put 2 eggs, beaten well. In the third, place bread crumbs.
- Coat schnitzel first in flour, then egg and then bread crumbs.
- Heat oil & butter in a skillet on medium heat. Fry cutlets until golden brown, about 3 mins per side.
- Serve with your favourite red cabbage, spätzle and pickles.