Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 7 hrs

Total Time: 7 hrs 10 mins

Ingredients

  • 4 pound pork shoulder
  • 1 Philips Craft Root Beer
  • 1 bottle of your favourite barbecue sauce
  • 8 hamburger buns, split and lightly toasted

 

Directions

  1. Place the pork shoulder in a slow cooker; pour the root beer over the meat. Cover and cook on low until well cooked and the pork shreds easily, 6 to 7 hours. Note: the actual length of time may vary according to individual slow cooker. Drain well. Stir in barbecue sauce.
  2. Serve over hamburger buns.

 

 

