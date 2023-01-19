Slow Cooker Pulled Pork
Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 7 hrs
Total Time: 7 hrs 10 mins
Ingredients
- 4 pound pork shoulder
- 1 Philips Craft Root Beer
- 1 bottle of your favourite barbecue sauce
- 8 hamburger buns, split and lightly toasted
Directions
- Place the pork shoulder in a slow cooker; pour the root beer over the meat. Cover and cook on low until well cooked and the pork shreds easily, 6 to 7 hours. Note: the actual length of time may vary according to individual slow cooker. Drain well. Stir in barbecue sauce.
- Serve over hamburger buns.