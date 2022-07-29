Taste of Local
Fresh Pesto with Basil
Yield: 1 cup
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup pine nuts
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 3 cloves fresh local garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 2 cups fresh locally grown basil leaves, packed
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 tsp sea salt or to desired taste
- 1/8 tsp fresh ground pepper
Directions
- Place the pine nuts in a dry skillet and gently heat until lightly toasted on each side, let it cool.
- Add the pine nuts, parmesan cheese, lemon juice and garlic to a food processor and pulse. Scrape down the sides with a spatula, add basil and pulse a few times more.
- While the processor is running slowly add the olive oil in a steady stream until it begins to emulsify.
- Halfway through the oil, stop and scrape down the sides, mix some more and then add the salt and pepper.
- Serve tossed in pasta, on homemade pizza, roasted new potatoes or garlic bread.
If making pesto in advance, place in a jar and add some oil to the top to prevent air from darkening the basil and cover with a tight-fitting lid.
The Best Caesar Salad
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1 big head of locally grown Romaine Lettuce, washed, dried, and cut into bite sized pieces
CROUTONS
- 4-5 slices of crusty French bread
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, finely grated
DRESSING
- 3 cloves local garlic
- 4 anchovy fillets
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp lemon juice or red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp Worcestershire
- 2-3 dashes Tabasco
- 1 free range egg yolk
- 2 oz parmesan cheese, finely grated
- 1/2 cup olive oil, may use more or less
Directions
CROUTONS
- Mix together butter, oil, and parmesan. Spread mixture on one side of bread. Place under broiler until golden. Keep an eye on it, as it can burn quickly. Flip bread over and repeat. Let cool then cut into cubes.
DRESSING
- Using a mortar and pestle, crush together garlic, anchovy fillets and 2 Tbsp olive oil. Once combined, add all the other ingredients except the remaining olive oil and mix in.
- Pour the dressing into a glass jar, add the olive oil and shake or whisk together. For a creamier dressing, place all ingredients in a blender and slowly drizzle in the olive oil while the machine is whirling. Refrigerate until ready serve.
ASSEMBLE
- Caesar salad is at its best when the lettuce is still crisp, for best results, mix the chopped romaine, croutons, and dressing right before serving. Add a handful more of parmesan to taste. Finish with freshly ground black pepper and serve.
Warba New Potato Salad
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 2 lbs locally grown Warba New Potatoes
- 2 hard boiled eggs
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tsp dijon mustard
- 1 tsp pickle juice
- 2 small stalks of celery
- 2 green onions
- 1 medium sized dill pickle
- 4 radishes
- 2 tsp flaky sea salt
- 1 tsp fresh cracked pepper
- 1 tsp Spanish sweet or smoked paprika
Directions
- Wash and scrub the potatoes under cold running water. Boil for 20-30 minutes until fork tender. Drain and cool potatoes until ready to use.
- In a small pot, immerse eggs in cold water. Bring the water to a boil, then turn off the heat and leave the eggs in for 12 minutes. Run the pot under cold water, leaving the eggs until ready to use.
- While potatoes and eggs boil, make the dressing. Combine mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, pickle juice and 1 tsp of the salt and pepper.
- Dice the celery, green onions and pickles. Slice radishes pole to pole to retain maximum skin colour. Once the potatoes are cool to handle, cut them into 1” cubes and sprinkle with 1 tsp of the remaining salt.
- In a medium sized bowl, mix together the potatoes and about half of the dressing, letting it soak in for a few minutes. Then add all the diced veggies and the rest of the dressing to the potatoes.
- Add more salt and pepper if desired. Peel and slice the eggs (in rounds) and place on top of the salad. Sprinkle lightly with paprika and serve.