Tasty Shrimp Tacos
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb. shrimp, peeled & deveined
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (more or less to taste)
- 1 teaspoon coarse sea salt
- 2 cups shredded green cabbage or lettuce
- 8 small tortillas (corn or flour)
DIRECTIONS
- Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels.
- Toss the shrimp in a small bowl with all the seasonings and spices to get it coated.
- Heat a drizzle of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the shrimp to the hot pan and sauté for 5-8 minutes, flipping occasionally, until the shrimp are cooked through.
- Meanwhile, warm up your tortilla
- Assemble your shrimp tacos, add some shredded cabbage or lettuce, top with the cooked shrimp
- Serve with guacamole, fresh salsa, hot sauce and lime wedges