Tasty Shrimp Tacos

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 lb. shrimp, peeled & deveined
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder 
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (more or less to taste)
  • 1 teaspoon coarse sea salt
  • 2 cups shredded green cabbage or lettuce
  • 8 small tortillas (corn or flour)

 

DIRECTIONS

  1. Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels.
  2. Toss the shrimp in a small bowl with all the seasonings and spices to get it coated.
  3. Heat a drizzle of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the shrimp to the hot pan and sauté for 5-8 minutes, flipping occasionally, until the shrimp are cooked through.
  4. Meanwhile, warm up your tortilla 
  5. Assemble your shrimp tacos, add some shredded cabbage or lettuce, top with the cooked shrimp 
  6. Serve with guacamole, fresh salsa, hot sauce and lime wedges

 

