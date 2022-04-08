iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
103535
Sms*

The Perfect Honey Glazed Ham

The Perfect Honey Glazed Ham    

           

Ingredients:  

15lb ham       

           

Honey Glaze:

1 cup honey  

½ cup brown sugar  

1 tsp ginger powder

1 tsp mustard powder         

 ½ tsp cinnamon       

           

Directions:    

Preheat oven to 325oF. Score the ham. Mix all the honey glaze ingredients into a microwave-safe bowl, then microwave on high for 30 seconds. Layer half of the glaze onto the ham. Cover the ham with foil and bake for 1 hour. Remove the foil and use remaining glaze. Bake uncovered for 45 minutes. Carve and enjoy! 

           

Tip:     

Pour the honey glaze all over the top of the ham then roast it. All the juices will come out and the glaze will cook, reduce and caramelize!   

 

Check out the latest Songs