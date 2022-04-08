The Perfect Honey Glazed Ham
The Perfect Honey Glazed Ham
Ingredients:
15lb ham
Honey Glaze:
1 cup honey
½ cup brown sugar
1 tsp ginger powder
1 tsp mustard powder
½ tsp cinnamon
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325oF. Score the ham. Mix all the honey glaze ingredients into a microwave-safe bowl, then microwave on high for 30 seconds. Layer half of the glaze onto the ham. Cover the ham with foil and bake for 1 hour. Remove the foil and use remaining glaze. Bake uncovered for 45 minutes. Carve and enjoy!
Tip:
Pour the honey glaze all over the top of the ham then roast it. All the juices will come out and the glaze will cook, reduce and caramelize!