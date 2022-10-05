Turkey Lentil Soup
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp bacon fat or butter
- 1 large onion, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 2 carrots, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 12 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- 2 cups green lentils
- 2 cups shredded turkey
- Grated parmesan
Directions
- Melt the bacon fat or butter in the bottom of a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat and add the onion, celery, carrots and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until vegetables have softened, about 10 minutes.
- Add the tomato paste. Cook until the tomato paste darkens and sticks a bit to the bottom of the pot, about 2 more minutes.
- Add the chicken stock and lentils and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a very gentle simmer. Cover and continue cooking for 1 hour.
- Using two forks, shred the turkey and return it to the pot. Taste and correct the seasoning.
- Serve with cheese sprinkled over the top of the bowl.