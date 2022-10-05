iHeartRadio
Turkey Lentil Soup

Ingredients

  • 4 tbsp bacon fat or butter
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 2 stalks celery, diced
  • 2 carrots, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 12 cups chicken or vegetable broth
  • 2 cups green lentils
  • 2 cups shredded turkey
  • Grated parmesan

 

Directions

  1. Melt the bacon fat or butter in the bottom of a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat and add the onion, celery, carrots and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until vegetables have softened, about 10 minutes.
  2. Add the tomato paste. Cook until the tomato paste darkens and sticks a bit to the bottom of the pot, about 2 more minutes.
  3. Add the chicken stock and lentils and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a very gentle simmer. Cover and continue cooking for 1 hour.
  4. Using two forks, shred the turkey and return it to the pot. Taste and correct the seasoning.
  5. Serve with cheese sprinkled over the top of the bowl.

 

