Vegetarian Tacos
Ingredients
- 1 cup canola oil
- 1 tsp chili powder
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp onion powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 zucchini, sliced
- 1 yellow squash, sliced
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into chunks
- 1 red onion, cut into chunks
- 1 cup mushrooms, stems removed
- 4-6 wooden skewers
- 2 fresh corn, husks removed
- 12 corn tortillas or whole grain tortillas
- 1 cup avocado, sliced or guacamole
Directions
- Preheat grill to medium high heat or oven to 400°F.
- In a small bowl, combine the oil, spices, salt and pepper.
- Place the zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, onion and mushrooms on the skewers. Lightly coat all the vegetables and corn with the seasoned oil mixture.
- Place the skewers and corn on the grill. Cook for about 20-25 minutes, turning occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and caramelized and the corn is slightly charred. If using the oven, bake for about 25-30 minutes, turning a few times.
- Remove the vegetables from the skewers and cut into smaller pieces. Cut the corn kernels off the ears of corn. Toss and combine the vegetables and corn together.
- Heat the tortillas. Top with the roasted vegetable mixture and avocado. Serve with beans on the side.