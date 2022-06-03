iHeartRadio
Vegetarian Tacos

Ingredients

  • 1 cup canola oil
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp onion powder
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 zucchini, sliced
  • 1 yellow squash, sliced
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into chunks
  • 1 red onion, cut into chunks
  • 1 cup mushrooms, stems removed
  • 4-6 wooden skewers
  • 2 fresh corn, husks removed
  • 12 corn tortillas or whole grain tortillas
  • 1 cup avocado, sliced or guacamole

 

Directions

  1. Preheat grill to medium high heat or oven to 400°F.
  2. In a small bowl, combine the oil, spices, salt and pepper.
  3. Place the zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, onion and mushrooms on the skewers. Lightly coat all the vegetables and corn with the seasoned oil mixture.
  4. Place the skewers and corn on the grill. Cook for about 20-25 minutes, turning occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and caramelized and the corn is slightly charred. If using the oven, bake for about 25-30 minutes, turning a few times.
  5. Remove the vegetables from the skewers and cut into smaller pieces. Cut the corn kernels off the ears of corn. Toss and combine the vegetables and corn together.
  6. Heat the tortillas. Top with the roasted vegetable mixture and avocado. Serve with beans on the side.

 

 

