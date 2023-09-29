Walking Mummy Dogs
Walking Mummy Dogs
Ingredients
- 1 235g can Pillsbury™ crescents
- 10 large hot dogs
- Cooking spray
- Mustard or ketchup, if desired
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Unroll dough, separate at perforations to create 4 rectangles. Press the other perforations to seal. With a pizza cutter, cut each rectangle lengthwise into 10 strips, making a total of 40 strips of dough.
- Take one hot dog at a time and make a slit at the bottom for the mummy’s legs. Make two slits along the sides for the mummy’s arms. Wrap strips of dough around the individual arms & legs, then around the body of each hot dog, leaving an area about a half inch long where the mummy’s face is. Place the mummies on a large, ungreased baking sheet & lightly spray the dough with cooking spray so it bakes up golden brown.
- Bake for 13-17 minutes or until the dough is light brown and the hot dogs are hot. With mustard or ketchup, draw two eyes on the mummy’s face.