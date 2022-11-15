During this season of giving, the Canadian Men's Health Foundation has the perfect gift for your loved ones. The Men's Health Checklist.

The Men’s Health Checklist is a free, medically-reviewed list designed to help men and their families stay up to date on early detection tests and screens. The interactive, digital checklist covers 21 important health tests in one trackable list, helping men identify what to get checked, at what age and how often. It also includes a mental health self-assessment for chronic stress and anxiety.

Remind the men in your life how much you care. Visit to menshealthfoundation.ca to download your free Men’s Health Checklist. Or show your support and donate now to the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation.