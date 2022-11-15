Covenant House Vancouver’s Triple Match campaign is on now! Donate today to have three times the impact to help youth overcome homelessness.

Covenant House Vancouver exists, now more than ever, to support young people experiencing homelessness and to provide them with a source of relentless support, unconditional love, and absolute respect. Your generosity provides food, shelter, and medical attention for some of the most vulnerable in our community.

This holiday season, Bryan & Kim James wanted to inspire generosity in our community, so they offered a $50,000 matching gift. This has been generously matched by Scotiabank, which means Covenant House has a total of $100,000 in matching funds. Any donation you make will have 3X the impact — but only until December 31st.

Donate today: www.covenanthousebc.org