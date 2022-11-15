Roughly 75% of suicides in Canada are by men. In fact, suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for men under the age of 40.

Untreated and poorly treated depression are amongst the biggest risk factors for suicide. Despite the availability of effective psychological treatments, we know that men don’t often engage with mental health services, so HeadsUpGuys had to think differently about how to engage with men to help men get better engaged with their own health.

HeadsUpGuys was created as a unique online resource that provides tips, tools, information about professional services, and recovery stories to help men fight depression and prevent suicide. From its humble beginnings only 7 years ago, HeadsUpGuys has grown to become a global leader in the men’s mental health space. It's one of the very few mental health resources in the world focused specifically on men.

HeadsUpGuys operates exclusively on donations from the public. They need your support to help keep this life-saving resource operating and growing to reach everyone who needs it, especially during the holidays. Who knows, your donation could very well end up saving the life of someone you know. CLICK HERE to donate.