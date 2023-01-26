In The Know in YVR - Dealing with Stress and Anxiety

Hi it’s Joey from the Nat & Drew Show. As a sufferer of anxiety, I was interested in learning more about stress and anxiety so I reached out to Homewood Ravensview, a leading in-patient treatment centre to set you on your path to recovery.

I chatted with Dr. Julie Burbidge about the difference between stress and anxiety. I learned that Stress is a normal reaction that everyone has to everyday pressures of life. And tends to be caused by external triggers whereas anxiety is an emotion that we experience that tends to be characterized by worried thoughts about the future and it's related to something that hasn't actually happened yet, but we are anticipating that it's going to happen.

I was curious about when people should seek treatment for their anxiety. Dr. Burbidge says “If anxiety is to a point where it's interfering with important parts of a person's life, so they're finding that they're not able to function at school or at work, or it's interfering with their relationships or their ability to properly take care of themselves, then seeking treatment is a great way to get help with that.”

So now knowing that, what are the options for treatment? Dr. Burbidge says that Homewood Ravensview an in-patient treatment center located on Vancouver Island in the Saanich Peninsula, and provide treatment for clients who are experiencing mood or anxiety disorders, addiction or trauma, or any combination of those.

