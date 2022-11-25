In The Know in YVR - National Addictions Awareness Week

Hi, it’s Joey here from the Nat & Drew Show. With this being National Addictions Awareness Week I wanted to find out what options are available for people who are struggling with addictions, especially during the holidays. I had the chance to chat with Rob De Clark, General Manager of Homewood Ravensview; a leading in-patient treatment centre to set people on their path to recovery.

He filled me in on the reasons why this time of year is especially tough for those struggling with addiction because of all the societal norms around alcohol at social events. We will typically consume more alcohol this time of year than any other season so it can be particularly challenging for those with addictions. Rob gave me some great insight into the options that are available from Homewood Ravensview to help those seeking help.

I also learned about Substance Use Disorder or SUD and how to know when you or someone in your life is no longer just having a couple of drinks, but have an alcohol dependency or addiction.

It was such a pleasure chatting with Rob about the incredible work they do at Homewood Ravensview. I really encourage you to visit ravensview.com if you or someone you know is suffering with addiction this holiday season.