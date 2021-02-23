We want to join you wherever you are! Stream MOVE 103.5 today online or via the iHeartRadio app.

MOVE 103.5 is also available on your smart speaker! Get more out of your smart speaker – just ask for MOVE 103.5!

How to get MOVE 103.5 on Google Home

MOVE 103.5 is now available via Google Assistant on phone and smart speakers, like Google Home.

You can connect to us at any time with a command such as “Hey Google, Play MOVE One Oh Three Five”

How to get MOVE 103.5 on Amazon Alexa

Listening to MOVE 103.5 on your Amazon Alexa is easy!

To configure your Alexa to play MOVE 103.5, simply say: “Alexa, ENABLE MOVE ONE OH THREE FIVE”

Then just ask Alexa to “Open MOVE One Oh Three Five”

Simple!

How to get MOVE 103.5 on Apple Homepod

To connect to MOVE 103.5 on your Apple Homepod, simply say “ Hey Siri, play me MOVE One Oh Three Five”