The Nat & Drew Show, April 1st

What's the most embarrassing walk to take? We don't think it's the "walk of shame". We'll get into that. Plus, which major movie star was told she wasn't "sexy enough for movies" by her manager right before she landed a massive gig? We'll cover that in The Scoop. And, how many "best friends" do psychologists say you should have? That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show.