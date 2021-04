The Nat & Drew Show, April 20th

What are the biggest turns offs in someone's dating profile? We'll give you the latest list. Plus, and etiquette expert tells us what we should not be doing as people we know are getting vaccinated. We'll get into that. And, why does Robert De Niro do so many bad movies? We'll tell you all about it in The Scoop. That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show!