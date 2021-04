The Nat & Drew Show, April 21st

Drew got jabbed! Yay! It was Drew's mom's reaction to him getting vaccinated that made him laugh though. He'll tell us about that. Plus, what are songs you thought you were singing the right words to but you weren't? We'll play some misheard lyrics for you. And, experts say when you're done on the toilet, get out of there! That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show!