The Nat & Drew Show, April 28th

What do the experts think restaurant dining will look like on the other side of the pandemic? We'll go over that. Plus, have you tried to scout out a movie/TV filming location in hopes of seeing a celeb? Joey tried it for the first time. How did it go? He'll tell us about that. And, there's two new rumoured celebrity couples and Drew is REALLY excited about one. We'll tell you all about it in the Scoop. That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show!