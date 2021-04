The Nat & Drew Show, April 29th

A new study shows that if men wear THIS, they're more likely to be a cheater! We go over all the science on that. Plus, what weird thing were you afraid of as a kid that makes no sense. We'll go over some of the hilarious answers. And, a trick to get you more money if you're negotiating a raise. We'll tell you the uncomfortable answer. That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show!