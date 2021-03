The Nat & Drew Show, March 10th

What is the story behind Piers Morgan storming off his UK morning TV show? We'll go over that. Plus, Joey really wants to put something on his front lawn but his partner thinks it doesn't belong there at all. We'll get your thoughts on that. And, Nat's off today but would she answer our call anyway? We'll find out. That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show!