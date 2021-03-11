The Nat & Drew Show, March 11th

Wow! It's been exactly one year since the WHO declared COVID19 a global pandemic. We know this year has been hard on lots of people. We just want to know, what's something good that's happened to you this year? Let's celebrate it! Also, what home design trend became pretty popular during the pandemic and is expected to stick around? We'll go over that. And, what singer is not very happy with the Grammy's? We'll cover it in The Scoop. That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show!