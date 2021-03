The Nat & Drew Show, March 17th

Happy St. Paddy's Day! We tried really hard to guess Irish slang today. It didn't go great. Plus, would you buy a house that is the scene of an unsolved murder? There's one for sale in Vancouver! And, a new documentary about the very last Blockbuster Video comes out today. Drew fills us in on the secrets of working at a movie rental store. That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show!