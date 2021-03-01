The Nat & Drew Show, March 1st

Great news! The Jonas Brothers aren't breaking up! We'll give you details in The Scoop. Plus, we know the housing market in the lower mainland is crazy but this seems extreme! We also get into a story about a gender reveal party in Vancouver that ended up costing a lot more than the couple expected. And, Nat & Drew's Beat The Bank is back!! How much did Joanne win this morning? Listen to find out! That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show.