The Nat & Drew Show, March 29th

It's free!! The Ever Given is unstuck from the Suez Canal! How much damage did the Ever Given do? We'll tell you about that. Plus, did you have power yesterday? If so, you're lucky! Thousands of people were without power in the lower mainland including Joey. What did he do to pass the time? He'll tell us all about it. That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show!