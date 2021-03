The Nat & Drew Show, March 3rd

How hot is real estate right now in the lower mainland? We'll give you all the details on the hotness. Plus, Meghan Markle seems to be sending a message to the royals. We'll cover that in The Scoop. And, a conversation with Riaz Meghji about his new book and his thoughts on some celebrity interviews from his time on Breakfast Television. That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show.