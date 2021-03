The Nat & Drew Show, March 5th

Good news! A new COVID test could have you avoid the gargle or the "brain tickle". All you need to do is sing. Details on that coming up. Plus, Bruno Mars not only has new music but even a new band! We'll play his new song in The Scoop. And, the gym trend that was big during the pandemic, will apparently stick around after the pandemic is over. That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show!