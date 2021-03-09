The Nat & Drew Show, March 9th

In these COVID times, do you ever hold your breath when you passed someone? You're not alone and some experts weigh in on whether it actually does anything. Plus, how has tipping changed in this new world? Will that trend continue after the pandemic? We get into that. And, has anyone is your house squealed with joy over a package? Drew's wife did, but it turns out it actually was a pretty big deal. That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show!