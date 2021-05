The Nat & Drew Show, May 11th

Poor Joshua had a rough go on the $1000 Minute. Would you have done better? We'll play the game. We also chat with the latest TikTok sensation from Nanaimo, and he's not even 3 yet! And, is there a show you watched well after it stopped airing? Erin is watching Friends for the first time ever. We get her thoughts on it! That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show!