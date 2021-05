The Nat & Drew Show, May 12th

The experts teach us how to spot a cheating spouse!! Is it any help? We'll get into that. Plus, what should you do if you feel like "rage quitting" your job. We have some tips for you to make sure you don't ruin your reputation. And, Ellen calls it quits! We have all the details in the Scoop. That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show.