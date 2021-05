The Nat & Drew Show, May 13th

Would you be upset if someone said THIS about your baby? Turns out you're not alone. We'll get into that. Plus, we have audio of a really disturbing incident at a McDonald's in Richmond, where a guy berates and yells at the staff over not wearing a mask. And, a good reminder to always check your screen name when you join a Zoom call. That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show!