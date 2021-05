The Nat & Drew Show, May 18th

What province do people in BC think has the worst drivers? We have the stats for you! Plus, what did a recent Burnaby lotto winner do that most lotto players don't do? It paid off! We'll tell you about that. And, how many hours a week does the CDC say you should work before it becomes a health hazard? We have the numbers! That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show!