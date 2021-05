The Nat & Drew Show, May 20th

A new list is out of things that make us appear sophisticated. We'll go over the list. Plus, is there a piece of home decor that your partners LOVES but you absolutely HATE? You're not alone. Erin will tell us about a tiger painting in her friend's life. And, the Friends trailer is out and people have lots of thoughts on it. That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show!