The Nat & Drew Show, May 25th

Welcome to the short work-week! How long would you survive in the wild? The average person thinks 16 days, we think not. We'll put that to the test. Plus, Lil Nas X ripped his pants live on Saturday Night Live. Turns out he's not alone. A LOT of people have ripped their pants in public. We'll hear those stories. And, Drew saw a family really powering through their weekend activity even though the weather wouldn't cooperate. That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show.