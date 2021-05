The Nat & Drew Show, May 5th

Which sitcoms ranked the highest on a new list from Rolling Stone? Not all of us agree with the list. We'll get into that. Plus, the two luckiest people in the world live right here in Coquitlam! We'll give you all the details on that. And, are you a Bouba, or a Kiki? It's all based on your name! We'll discuss! That and more on today Nat & Drew Show.