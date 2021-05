The Nat & Drew Show, May 6th

The strangest question ever asked in an job interview is going viral. How would you answer this? We'll discuss. Plus, how is Mark Wahlberg gaining 30 pounds for a new movie? We have all the details in The Scoop. And, the "unique" arrangement that Bill and Melinda Gates had during their marriage. We'll get into that and more on today's Nat & Drew Show.