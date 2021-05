The Nat & Drew Show, May 7th

What activity has become very popular at home during the pandemic? It's usually a very public activity! We'll tell you about that. Also, Young Vik wants to smell Drake. Not smell like Drake, he wants to smell Drake. He'll tell us about that. And, what is the common name adults call their mom? Some on the list are a little creepy. That and more on today's Nat & Drew Show!