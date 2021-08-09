5 Book Recommendations for National Book Lover’s Day!

Today is National Book Lovers Day! My love of reading started at a young age. I can remember devouring the Babysitters Club books and later on the R.L. Stine Fear Street series when I was in elementary and high school. I was inspired to read by LeVar Burton’s Reading Rainbow and by my mother, who is still an avid reader to this day. My reason for reading has changed over the years. I used to read solely for escape and entertainment. Nowadays I not only read for entertainment but also for personal betterment. Most of the books I’ve chosen to read this year have covered topics that have helped me strive to be a better person. Here are the top 5 I’ve enjoyed so far for 2021.



This book was originally published in 1997 and the author lives right here in Vancouver. I was curious about this book because it came highly recommended by friends and Oprah Winfrey has talked about how this book has changed her life. So I had to check it out. The write up for the book states, “..[it’s] a discussion about how people interact with themselves and others. The concept of self-reflection and presence in the moment are presented along with simple exercises for the achievement of its principles”. To sum it up in more simple terms, this book helps you focus your energy on the present moment because that’s the most important part of life, what’s happening right now.

“A close friendship is one of the most influential and important relationships a human life can contain”.

If there ever was a book on how to be a truly great friend, this is it! Written by two best friends Aminatou and Ann, the authors take turns sharing stories about their friendship. I really enjoyed how they talked about the importance of lifting each other up, maintaining a friendship through their life and career changes, and even getting real about their racial differences and how that plays into their friendship.

After the uprising of the Black Lives Matter movement last year I wanted to strive to be a better ally to the BIPOC community and uncover any unconscious racial biases I might have. As a biracial, Indigenous and Caucasian woman I know that being white passing gives me privilege and that privilege plays a part in the continuous oppression of people of colour. So my first step to becoming a better ally is to learn how to be antiracist. “Kendi weaves together an electrifying combination of ethics, history, law, and science, bringing it all together with an engaging personal narrative of his own awakening to antiracism”.

I’ve always been interested in psychology and this book discusses the popular child psychology theory of attachment and how it can be used to understand our adult relationships. I really enjoyed learning about my own attachment style and how it clashed or meshed with my previous partners. The authors give you the tools to better your relationships through understanding how our childhood experiences influence the person we are today.

Brene Brown has been on my radar for a few years. I watched her Netflix special The Call to Courage and loved it. She has spent her career researching courage, vulnerability, shame and empathy. She has written several books and this one was a great start ‘cause it’s an easy read. The main message behind the book is that we are enough. We are constantly assaulted by messages from media that we aren’t skinny enough, wealthy enough, successful enough, and so on. This book helps you embrace the wonderful person you are and to celebrate our imperfections and uniqueness. It’s kinda like a little pep talk weaved into the authors own life story.