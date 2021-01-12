5 Rainy Day Activities to Keep the Kids Entertained this Winter!

Children's creativity knows no bounds! You might already know some of their favourite at-home activities like re-arrange the furniture, hide lunch in the couch cushions, or paint the walls new colours. However, there are other ways you can encourage them to spend their time indoors instead (thankfully). Check out these locally inspired rainy day activities for kids!

The go-to place for kids in Vancouver, Science World is now offering winter activity packs for a fun-filled time at-home! Investigate how solids and liquids interact, or learn the science of light with these activities that only require simple household items.The resources are offered for free, however donations are encouraged.

This unique art supply store offers simple DIY kits so your kids can flex their artistic muscles. They offer a variety of kits like, paint and things to paint, mask making supplies, and Feathers ‘N Fur.

The H.R. Macmillan Space Centre has created online resources to help teach about the wonders of space! If your child is a young Chris Hadfield in the making, they will love these online activities!

Vancouver Public Library hosts storytime on Facebook live daily! They also offer a variety of other programming including “Kids Read it First”, which gives your kids an opportunity to read not-yet-published books!

Bake your own dog biscuits, make your own pet toys, and learn how to train your pet all from the free resources on BC SPCA’s website. The animal-lover in your house will love engaging with these online activities!

With these at-home activities, your kids might even start looking forward to rainy days inside!