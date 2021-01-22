Film Review - Our Friend (2021)

Do you have a friend in your life that you know you can count on for anything? That one person who will always be there for you through thick and thin. They’re such a big part of your life that you consider them one of your family. Our Friend is a story about just that kind of friend. Starring Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck, this film is based on a true story about Nicole Teague, her husband Matt and their best friend Dane.

This tragic story follows the journey of Nicole’s battle with cancer. She’s a mother of two beautiful girls, a theatre actress, and wife to her journalist husband Matt. When Nicole is diagnosed with cancer, Matt does his best to take on parenting his girls as well as care for his ailing wife. That’s where Dane comes in. He’s known Matt and Nicole since college and when he learns that his friends are struggling, he drops everything to be there for them.

It’s kind of flippant to say that during some of life’s hardest trials and tribulations you really find out who your true friends are. While that may be the case, and we do see it played out in this film, I’d rather see it as - during the difficult times it’s so wonderful to have a friend that can be there for you, no matter how hard it gets. I say that because not everyone is able to support others the way we see Dane support Nicole and Matt. But when you do have that special person in your life, it’s such a blessing. Its stories like these that remind us how important love and friendship is and that we should try to cherish every moment of our beautiful lives with our loved ones.

While this story is about Nicole and the end of her life, it’s also about a friend who’s there to the very end and beyond. It’s a 2 hour roller coaster of emotions and honestly be prepared to ugly cry ‘cause it’s just heart breaking. The performances by Segel, Johnson and Affleck are absolutely outstanding. I think this film is a definite contender for awards season and it’s so worth your time.

Our Friend is available via premium digital and on-demand on January 22, 2021.