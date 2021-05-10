Film Review - Together Together (2021)

When you reach a certain age in your adult years and you haven’t achieved one of your biggest goals in life, how far would you go to reach that goal? Together Together is a beautiful story about Matt (Ed Helms), a middle aged man who’s always wanted to have a family but hasn’t had a relationship that got him there so he decides to have a child on his own. With the help of a donor egg, Matt hires a surrogate to carry his baby. That’s where Anna (Patti Harrison) comes in. She’s a 26 year old barista who is estranged from her family and wants to go to college to create a better life for herself.

The surrogacy process is quite unique in this story. You get to see Matt and Anna in group therapy sessions individually; you see them in therapy sessions together and experience how their lives become intertwined. If you were expecting this movie to be like Baby Mama (2008) with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler it’s not even close. It’s more heartwarming and sweet than slapstick comedy. The depth of the characters for both Matt and Anna are real and authentic. Their back stories are also deeply relatable for so many people, myself included.

“It’s weird to be perceived as hopeless in this moment when I’m actually incredibly hopeful”.

Patti Harrison is fairly new to the industry with her acting credits starting in 2017. Her performance as Anna just drew me in so deeply. I think she’s phenomenal and can’t wait to see her career flourish. Ed Helms is well known for his goofy, nerdy, self-deprecating roles. It’s so lovely seeing him play a softer, more earnest type character. Patti and Ed’s platonic chemistry on screen is just so sweet and they really did their characters justice.

Overall I really enjoyed this film. Surrogacy stories have been done before but this one is something special, relatable, and relevant in our time.

Together Together will be streaming via VIFF Connect starting May 14. Get tickets and info at viff.org