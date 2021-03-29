Film Review - Violation (2020)

I have always been a fan of the horror/thriller/suspense genre. The storylines are usually outlandish and full of fantasy themes that honestly don’t scare me. It’s the films with stories that are based in reality that get under my skin. You know the ones founded on real life situations that could have been ripped from the news headlines. Those are the films that stick with me and give me a deep sense of unease. Violation could easily be categorized as horror or suspense. The story weaves together flashbacks of a devastating trip to the family cabin in the woods and the present day fallout of what happened on that trip.

Miriam and her partner Caleb join her sister Greta and husband Dylan at the family cabin. Right off the bat you can tell Miriam has tension with every character. Things haven’t been going well with Caleb for a year and it seems they are just going through the motions. The relationship between Miriam and Greta is also strained. Miriam’s hero complex is wearing thin on her sister. Miriam has always felt the need to save Greta, but from what real or imagined threat? And the tension between Miriam and Dylan is a quite different. One night by the fire she confides in Dylan and ends up leaving herself vulnerable in more ways than one.

In present day we see Miriam at her breaking point. Her trust has been betrayed, her sister has turned her back on her and its glaringly obvious that in this situation, blood is not thicker than water, in fact it’s water that washes away the blood. It’s a revenge story that’s very dark and graphic but you can’t help but root for Miriam. She’s doing exactly what many people (victims and survivors) have fantasized about.

*Warning* – this film contains graphic violence and sexually explicit imagery.

Violation is streaming now until April 22 on VIFF Connect at: viff.org