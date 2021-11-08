King of Christmas Michael Bublé Flips MOVE to Christmas Music on Friday!

iHeartRadio
The holiday season doesn’t officially begin until Michael Bublé returns to the spotlight, and MOVE 103.5 flips over to being Vancouver’s Christmas Music Station! On Friday November 12th at 4pm, Michael Bublé will join Ray Grover to officially flip the switch as we once again become Vancouver’s destination for all your favourite Christmas music.

“It just wouldn’t be Christmas in Vancouver without MOVE 103.5’s playlist and to have Michael Buble joining us, who is such a part of the fabric of the station, is an amazing way to kick start the holiday season,” said Brad Challoner, our Assistant Program Director and Music Director. “Our team and amazing on-air talent are proud to be a part of Vancouver’s Christmas history. We’re blessed to be able to provide the definitive Christmas playlist along with amazing Christmas contests to brighten the season.”

New this year is MOVE’s Home For The Holidays Contest! We want to help our listeners make up for lost time and reunite with their family in the best way possible, by winning $10,000 cash to cover things like flights, food, and presents so they can give their families the holiday they’ve always dreamed of.

Join Michael Buble on MOVE 103.5 this Friday afternoon at 4pm as he officially flips us to Vancouver’s Christmas Music Station. Listen on MOVE 103.5, the iHeartRadio App or just ask your smart speaker for MOVE 1-0-3-5. 

