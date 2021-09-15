Michael Bublé celebrated his 46th Birthday by… Joining Tiktok!?

Local legend Michale Bublé has joined the millions of people on Tiktok, just in time for his 46th birthday. So far he’s only posted one tiktok but already has over 300k followers and 1.4 million likes. Maybe he should put music on hold and become an influencer!?

Before leaving home to perform live shows again, he got to celebrate his birthday with those closest to him.

Bublé might be approaching 50 years of age, but hey, he’s still ‘feeling good’. Happiest of birthdays to one of Burnaby’s finest!



Bublé might be known for his sultry smooth voice, but he turns to another celebrity’s voice to soothe him to sleep every night…